You’ll Never Hear the “Golden Girls” Theme The Same Way Again, Thanks To St. Vincent

The peppy, friendship-affirming ditty we’ve all come to know and love is dead…like, really, really dead. And St. Vincent is your moody murderer.

“Thank You For Being a Friend” is easily one of the greatest theme songs to what’s easily one of the greatest sitcoms of all time. Originally recorded by Andrew Gold and then re-recorded by Cynthia Fee for The Golden Girls, the theme song has seen its share of remixes–most notably this gospel version that would tear down any church.

But St. Vincent has taken things to a very dark place. At first listen, it’s hard to even decipher the melody, as it’s been buried under suffocating synthesizers. Give it another go and you’ll be able to hear some semblance of what used to be such a happy song. Don’t get us wrong, St. Vincent–what you’ve done is an A+ in creative remixing. But damn…