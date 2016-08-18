Two-Way Player

Mizzen+Main, a four-year-old startup in Dallas, features high-tech men’s apparel that combines the comfort and flexibility of athletic wear with the fit and elegance of custom suiting. It’s a new category of fashion, a hybrid that 30-year-old founder and CEO Kevin Lavelle calls “luxury performance.” The snappy, proprietary fabrics, which are wrinkle-resistant, machine-washable, and moisture-wicking, are proving a draw not just for professionals but also pro athletes (Mizzen+Main has dozens of organic endorsements).

Where did the idea for a “performance dress shirt” come from?

About a decade ago, when performance fabrics were becoming mainstream, I watched a guy in a dress shirt soaked in sweat run into an office building, and I wondered, “Why couldn’t you make a dress shirt out of performance fabrics?” At the time, I knew nothing about design or textile manufacturing. I did my due diligence and then spent about a year in product development.

When did you realize you had something that could actually work?

The day I got the first prototype, I wore it home, and my wife didn’t notice that I wasn’t wearing a traditional dress shirt. If she couldn’t tell, I realized I could probably make something happen on a larger scale.

How do you incorporate technology into an apparel startup?