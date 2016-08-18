Designer Wearables

London-based Vinaya is dedicated to creating what cofounder Kate Unsworth, a 28-year-old musician and former tech management consultant, calls “conscious technology for the mindful generation.” The design firm’s chic wearables fit right in at luxury and fashion-forward retailers. Two more buzzed-about products are due to launch next year: AltruisX, a collection of rings, necklaces, and bracelets that filter mobile alerts and track smartphone usage, and Zenta, a “biometric” wearable that monitors the user’s physical and emotional well-being. And several designer collaborations are in the works.

How do technology and design work together at your company?

If you were to pull apart our stones and put our circuit board next to those of our competitors, it’s like a work of art. Everything—down to the color of the board and where the logo is placed—is aesthetically thought through. It’s something we can’t help but do.

Making a circuit board, which consumers can’t even see, a thing of beauty? Now that’s a design statement. How do you pull that off?

In product development, the engineers usually develop the features and pull the electronics together that make the most sense to save power. And then they hand it over to the industrial designers. We saw a flaw in that. The engineers tend to be male so they don’t always understand this consumer. They’re not jewelry wearers.

From day one, everyone at Vinaya sits side by side in the same room—which is much easier when you’re a small startup than if you’re Apple or Google—and says, “This is what the consumer is asking for. It needs to be this type of form factor.” And the product designers will say, “Well, how about this?” And the engineers or hardware guys will say, “It can’t be done, but how about this?” It’s a back and forth, day in and day out.