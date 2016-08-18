Magic Fabrics

With its nostalgia-inspired, casual luxury backpacks, Herschel Supply Co. isn’t the first brand you associate with innovation. But brothers Lyndon, 40, and Jamie Cormack, 42, who cofounded the Vancouver-based company in 2009, are counting on two sleek new product lines to change that perception. SealTech is a lightweight, water-resistant, and self-healing fabric; a double-sided coating enables the material to actually reseal itself from small tears with the heat of your hand. And ApexKnit, a high-density knit, reduces waste and weight by eliminating seams—patterns and gradients are woven into a product, instead of printed or dyed.

You’ve turned to technology to give you an edge, but the availability of tech in apparel attracts more competitors. How do you stay ahead?

Jamie Cormack: It’s all we talk about. There are new materials every season. To look five years out is crazy. It’s all going to change. Our director of innovation is focused on everything: from the way a trolley pulls out of hard-shell luggage to the way our TSA lock snaps into place. The way a computer slides into a computer sleeve. A water bottle pocket. Fabrics, meshes. Every single component of every single bag. Innovation is making sure that the form and the function are perfect.

What’s different about the new fabrics?

JC: ApexKnit is a jacquard, which is a knit that can be woven into a particular shape. You’ve seen it before in footwear and apparel, but never before in the bag space.

Lyndon Cormack: The average backpack has 30 pieces. Our ApexKnit backpack is only four. It has this streamlined styling because we are using more of an architectural process rather than cutting and sewing pieces together. Most apparel, including our own, is a cut-and-sew product. But with ApexKnit, it came out better than we could have expected. It wasn’t just about adding new features. ApexKnit allowed us to deliver a product that is literally laced with innovation.

How did the creative process compare to that of your first bags?