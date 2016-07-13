Six Steps For Finding LGBT-Friendly Employers

In a recent lawsuit backed by the Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), a transgender woman secured a $115,000 settlement from her employer after being harassed, barred from using the correct restroom, prevented from changing her name and gender on employment records, and denied coverage for medically necessary procedures.

Same-sex marriage may be legal in the U.S., but there are plenty of places where Americans can still get fired for being gay or transgender. The fight for equality based on gender identity and sexual orientation has emerged as a new battleground for employment rights.

As that struggle plays out, many LGBT job seekers are hard-pressed to find work at employers that won’t just honor their rights but welcome and support them. Here’s a guide finding LGBT-friendly employers in that evolving landscape.

One of your first tactics should be looking for evidence of employers that already have diverse workforces–and want you to know about it. Check companies’ published mission statements and assess their overall public profile. Look for the organizations and charities they support. Survey the uppermost ranks of management for minorities and women.

You should also check the type of communication the company shares on its website and on social media. Does the employer explicitly convey pride in being inclusive and respectful of all the people it employs and the customers it serves? Larger companies in urban areas may naturally be more diverse since they’re able draw from a wider talent pool. But employers that truly value diversity usually want to make that pretty clear no matter where they’re located.

In addition to looking into how a company represents itself, do your research in other sources, too. Check trade journals and publications to see how the employer has been covered in the press. The Human Rights Campaign Foundation also publishes a Corporate Equality Index highlighting LGBT-friendly employers. Look to see how an employer you’re considering stacks up.

You should also run a few Google searches into the employer’s litigation history. If the company has been involved in any lawsuits over employment issues, that may be a red flag.