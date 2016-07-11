Just Downloaded Pokémon Go? This Is The Cheat For You.

But if you haven’t yet hopped on the “gotta catch ’em all” bandwagon—or feel like starting over—YouTube user MoreAliA has discovered a nifty trick to snag a Pikachu as your starter Pokémon. When you download the app, you create an avatar and are then given three options for your very first Pokémon: Squirtle, Charmander, and Bulbasaur.

But wait! Instead of making a selection, start walking. Once you walk far enough, the three starter Pokémon will disappear and reappear next to you. Do this four times, and on the fourth time they reappear, the trio of Pokémon will be joined by the famed Pikachu.

Watch the video below, then go forth and capture all the creatures in this magical world.