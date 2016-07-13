Five Simple Methods I’ve Learned To Fight Tunnel Vision At Work

I catch tunnel vision like a virus, and it always has the same symptoms. I know it’s happening when I feel fatigued and disinterested. I begin to withdraw from important side projects and my social life, and despite the fact that I’m completely focused on one thing, I’m more susceptible to being blindsided by others that I should’ve seen coming.

Maybe it happens to you, too. Maybe, like me, you’re great at multitasking some of the time but find yourself swallowed whole by big projects and challenges other times–and then struggle to claw your way back out. I have to admit that I’ve actually made myself vulnerable to tunnel vision. I now run four companies, host a YouTube show, and serve as an administrator for a few entrepreneurs’ groups. Lots of things compete for my attention, and any one of them can lock me out of the others if I let them.

Here’s how I’ve learned to avoid giving in to all-consuming work at the expense of everything else.

There’s more than one effective way to organize your schedule and track your goals. While I use many of the same apps that most entrepreneurs do, like Todoist and Evernote, sometimes you have to go a little old fashioned. Goals easily get lost when you need to swipe through screens or shuffle through Chrome tabs just to remind yourself what they are. That’s why I keep my all of my most important goals on a giant whiteboard that dominates a wall in my office.

Goals easily get lost when you need to swipe through screens or shuffle through Chrome tabs just to remind yourself what they are.

You may not have access to a whiteboard that’s big enough to take up a huge chunk of your workspace, but you can achieve the same effect with big piece of paper and a marker. Whatever you do, scrap the tiny sticky notes and pocket-size notepad–those won’t grab your attention the way you need them to. Just make a large hard copy and put it right where you can’t ever ignore it. I like to keep mine just past my monitor, so that every time I look up from my screen, my goals are glaring right at me.

There’s something to be said for the tactile feeling of crossing something out on a hard surface versus tapping a screen. There’s also something to be said for listing goals in imposing, foot-tall letters that you can’t help but see constantly.

When your immediate goals are impossible to overlook and you’re confronted with success or stagnation every time you look up, your goals are more likely to be compressed into a diamond in your mind that can’t be easily dislodged.