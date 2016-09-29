How IBM’s Bluemix Garages Woo Enterprises And Startups To The Big Blue Cloud

At one time, a tech industry truism held that “nobody ever got fired for buying IBM.” The company was practically synonymous with computing in many industries, whether it was offering mainframes or early PCs. But when it comes to new technologies like cloud computing, younger programmers at startups today are less likely to instinctively reach for offerings from Big Blue, the company readily acknowledges.

“This new kind of emerging, new-style programmer doesn’t think positively, they don’t think negatively, IBM’s just kind of invisible to them,” says Steve Robinson, general manager for client engagement.

That’s part of why IBM started its Bluemix Garages. They’re locations that are typically embedded within incubator or coworking spaces popular with startups, where developers can get assistance from the company in exploring its Bluemix cloud platform, he says.

The first Bluemix Garage opened in 2014 at the San Francisco branch of Galvanize, a company offering workspace and tech training at locations across the country. It hosts about 220 startups at that workspace alone. Since then, IBM has opened additional Garages in cities including Toronto, New York, London, and Nice, France, with more planned for Melbourne, Tokyo, and Singapore.

“We set them up where there are these larger groups of startups,” Robinson says. “We are a citizen of their community, and we bring the Bluemix and the IBM story there as well.”

The facilities offer collaborative sessions where IBM staffers help companies brainstorm potential ideas and spec out ways to reach particular types of users, or even work together over a period of weeks building out working apps harnessing IBM technology.

“They go home with not just a prototype, but a live, active application running on the cloud,” Robinson says.