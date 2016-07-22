How The Cybersecurity Industry Is Coping With A Skills Shortage

Security breaches and digital attacks are a regular part of the news cycle these days. An even scarier reality is that, according to experts, there aren’t enough people trained to fend off these cyber raids.

A frequently cited report from networking giant Cisco estimates that more than 1 million worldwide security jobs sit unfilled. And a 2015 report from ISACA (a body formerly known as the Information Systems Audit and Control Association) found that 86% of polled members agreed that cybersecurity is an understaffed industry. Only 38% felt prepared to deal with a sophisticated digital attack.

“I think the shortage is absolutely dire, and it’s one of the bigger contributing factors to the failures of information security that we’re seeing over the past several years,” says Eddie Schwartz, chairman of ISACA’s Cybersecurity Advisory Council and president and CEO of the security firm White Ops.

The scarcity of employees with proper skills began around the turn of the century, Schwartz says. It has been compounded by the focus—by both schools and the industry—on training workers in security basics typically required by corporate compliance standards. Consequently, issues like patching known vulnerabilities and installing firewall and antivirus software take precedence over more complex techniques necessary for fending off modern sophisticated attacks. “Most of these compliance frameworks were not tuned to be able to handle a world of advanced threats,” Schwartz says.

Also difficult to find are workers with expertise in so-called white hat hacking techniques, like conducting penetration tests to find vulnerabilities, just as malicious hackers would do. “There isn’t a real educational track,” says Mike Weber, vice president at the Colorado-based security company Coalfire, where he heads up the Labs Division. “There isn’t a real career path to get to that end, to become that guy.”

Another challenge is that it’s difficult to enter the cybersecurity field straight out of college, since graduates need a certain amount of more general tech-industry experience to learn to identify where vulnerabilities might lay—where rushed engineers would take shortcuts to get a server online, for instance, or to ship an app by deadline.

“The way to be able to identify mistakes is to know where where one would make them oneself,” Weber says. “It’s really a role of reverse-engineering, and in order to be able to reverse-engineer something, you need to be able to forward-engineer it.”