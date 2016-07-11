Wieden+Kennedy India Is Taking Nike’s Just Do It Campaign To A New Level Of Badass

WHO: Wieden+Kennedy India

From left to right, Joshna Chinappa, Shweta Hakke, Rani Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades, Ishita Malaviya, Jaie Bhadane, Deepika Padukone, Naina Mansukhani, Swetha Subbiah, Jyoti Ann Burrett and Tanvie Hans

WHY WE CARE: Wieden+Kennedy India debuts its first campaign for Nike, and its banner of female empowerment is impossible to ignore. “Da Da Ding” features leading Indian athletes like Rani Rampal, Jyoti Ann Burrett, and Harmanpreet Kaur crushing their respective sports in a sleek music video directed by François Rousselet. The relentless rip through cricket pitches, basketball courts, and boxing rings pulses in tandem with rapper Gizzle non-stop flow and producer Genera8ion’s pumping beat–the perfect original track to underscore W+K India’s message.

“Sport in India has a massive image problem, particularly for women,” says W+K India’s creative director Mohamed Rizwan in a statement. “What we set out to do is give it a complete makeover by making it cool, accessible and fun. To that end, we commissioned some of the best image makers and musicians, and got together a crew of women that best represent sport in India right now.”