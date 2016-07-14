The World’s Climate Pledges Are Not Even Close To Good Enough

In a little over a decade, if every country around the world keeps every current promise to cut carbon emissions, it’s likely the planet will warm up 1.5 degrees Celsius. By 2100, the world’s average temperature may have gone up as much as 3.1 degrees–with a risk of hitting 4 degrees, well into the range for global catastrophe.

A recent study looked at the pledges made at the Paris climate talks in 2015, where countries agreed to keep warming below 2 degrees Celsius–and ideally below 1.5 degrees. The goal is what most scientists think is necessary to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. The problem is that the pledges each country has made so far will completely miss the target.

This isn’t the first study to point out the problem. The researchers analyzed every past study of the pledges (known as Intended Nationally Determined Contributions, or INDCs), and then recalculated how much all of the pledges were likely to affect warming.

Crunching the numbers wasn’t easy, since some of the pledges are missing important details–for example, some countries say they plan to cut emissions by a certain percentage but don’t say which year they’re using in comparison. Others say that emission cuts depend on financing or other conditions, so they aren’t guaranteed to happen. The amount of warming by 2100 may vary from 2.6 degrees to 3.1 degrees, with a 10% risk of reaching 4 degrees.

The good news: Countries can easily do more than they’ve promised so far. “If all countries were to replicate policies that are currently successfully implemented by some countries, the gap toward two degrees Celsius could almost be closed,” says Michel den Elzen, senior climate policy analyst at the Netherlands Environment Assessment Agency and one of the authors of the paper.

In addition, most of the pledges don’t include the work being done outside of national governments–either in cities, regional governments, or in business. “The recent unprecedented engagement of non-state actors illustrates a more profuse awareness of climate change and an increased momentum for climate action,” he says.

The massive corporation Unilever, for example, will be “carbon positive” by 2030, meaning that it will produce so much renewable energy that it can help power the cities around its factories. Sixty eight large companies, such as Ikea and Google, are also committed to using 100% renewable electricity through the RE100 initiative.