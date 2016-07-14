Nest’s Latest: A Security Camera That Uses AI To Analyze Threats

The camera’s weatherproof industrial design is slick, but it’s the software that has the potential to win over new customers–in particular, how the system manages footage. Using artificial intelligence, the camera sniffs out potential security threats rather than blindly sending notifications anytime something insignificant (or not) passes in front of it. In short, the camera aims to be a human sentry in gadget form.

“It watches and hears everything, but it only tells you the salient information,” Mehul Nariyawala, product manager of cameras at Nest, says.

Nest has had a tumultuous two years, including acquisition by Google, reports of a toxic work culture, high-profile tech glitches, and the departure of its founder and CEO, Tony Fadell. Nest Cam Outdoor seems like a relatively safe bet–30% of current Nest Cam users point the product outside, and the number one request from consumers was an outdoor version. The new camera also hints at how Nest imagines our varied connected devices will fit in with our lives, which has been a struggle for the IoT industry as a whole.

In short, the camera aims to be a human sentry in gadget form.

Most connected security cameras are triggered by motion and send notifications based on detecting something–anything–moving nearby. “Motion and sound were interesting three years ago, but we settled for dumb alerts because motion is everywhere,” Nariyawala says. “If a tree branch moves, that’s a motion [so it sends an alert]. That’s not an algorithm error, that’s a relevance error. That noise is real.”

To Nariyawala, motion isn’t the only criteria for a security camera. “What we’re looking for is activity, and activity that’s relevant to you,” he says. In order to combat relevance error, Nest is using a machine learning model to let you know if a person (versus a “thing” like a dog) approaches the camera. It does so by analyzing silhouette and motion, but it can’t get any more specific than noting that it’s a human; that means there’s no facial-recognition–or casual racism, a serious problem with AI, as Kate Crawford recently wrote in a New York Times op-ed–yet.

Yet recognition is the next step for the AI as it relates to the camera, according to Nariyawala, and this is functionality that Nest could add in the future if the technology becomes sophisticated enough. For example, teaching the camera that it doesn’t need to send a notification if a specific person comes into view, or notifying you that it’s the package delivery guy who’s coming to the door.