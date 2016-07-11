Chvrches Enlist Comic Book Genius Jamie McKelvie For “Bury” Video

WHO: Comic book artist Jamie McKelvie and Australian animation studio Mighty Nice.

WHY WE CARE: McKelvie, the artist behind lot of pop music-themed comics like The Wicked + The Divine and Phonogram, is a perfect match for Chvrches. Seeing his clean animation style against the the band’s synth-charged sound just feels right. The video starts confines within the frames of a comic book and quickly expands out to find the cartoon band experimenting with telekinetic powers. Pretty soon, they’re levitating records on the path to becoming pure energy, which is what most viewers will be doing as well while jamming out to this song.