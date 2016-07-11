Data.World Aims To Be The Social Network For Data Nerds

If the early to mid aughts were about developing all-encompassing social networks for everyone, now it’s about launching whole platforms targeted at a specific industry or subject–think of them like the chat rooms and message boards of web 1.0 but on steroids. Not only will geeks of all varieties be able to commiserate in one place, they’ll be able to collaborate on projects.

There are already early signs of what could be a boiling market for social. Doctors and med students are clamoring to share and study sometimes gruesome images of their patients on Figure 1. On Amino Apps, a collection of targeted apps focused on subjects ranging from Dragon Ball Z to Taylor Swift, people share rumors, fan art, and the best places to download old episodes of their favorite TV shows. The audience size of each app ranges from a few thousand to 100,000, but its engagement can surpass Facebook levels.

The latest entrant is Data.World: a social network geared toward helping data scientists connect and nerd out over collections of data. It’s an ambitious attempt to put lots of data in one place, while also creating a user experience that allows for the unanticipated glee of discovering of new data sets. The company has raised $14 million to develop the platform and is launching today.

“Basically they’re trying to tackle some of the thorniest problems around unlocking some of those pieces in data science that can really show the value of government data in new and interesting ways,” said Jeff Meisel, chief marketing officer at the Census Bureau.

On the inside, Data.World looks a lot like Facebook. Each user gets a profile with a picture and their name and the ability to upload data sets. There is also a “feed” component. Rather than people, Data.World allows users to follow specific data sets.

Users can search for, copy, analyze, and download data sets. Uploading data to Data.World means the data are in one central place and format and can therefore be easily combined, a traditionally difficult task. Data scientists can also connect by commenting on data sets—much like friends communicate on Facebook. Though, at the moment there isn’t any direct messaging capability.

The promise of big data is that by collecting a lot of information people could, with the right analytics, better interpret the way a variety of systems and behaviors work and make predictions about them. It could allow scientists to uncover the minutiae in the ways that cancer changes over time or through a particular course of treatment. Businesses might better comprehend consumers and in turn raise profits.