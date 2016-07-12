Five Surprising, Science-Backed Ways To Boost Your Creativity

You might not think of yourself as especially creative. And maybe–right now–you aren’t. But a growing body of scientific research suggests that anyone has the ability to become at least a little more creative than they already are, sometimes in surprising ways. Here are a few of the stranger approaches to boosting your creativity.

Who would’ve thought that you could jumpstart creative thinking just by looking at a picture? Duke University professor Gavan Fitzsimons and a few of his colleagues recently wondered if it could. They were interested in the different effects that exposure to association-laden images might have on people’s ability to think creatively. Specifically, they sought to test whether the logos of Apple or IBM–the former famous for originality and sleek design, the latter better known by contrast (fairly or not) for providing plain beige-box computers.

In one study, participants were asked to look at either the Apple or the IBM logo. They were then asked to generate as many uses as they could think of for a brick. The researchers found that individuals who were exposed to the Apple logo performed significantly better on the idea generation task than did the IBM group.

Now, this is just one correlation from one study, but the researchers attributed the noticeable difference to the difference in popular associations people tend to have between the two tech companies. On balance–and rightly or wrongly–many people think of Apple as a wellspring of innovation, a company that’s different from the norm. Merely seeing the Apple logo can trigger these associations, which may lead in turn to a significant increase in creative thought.

When it comes time to mate, male bowerbirds spend much of their time making colorful and elaborate nests. In selecting a mate, a female bowerbird is attracted to the males that have built the most creatively decorated ones.

Just 30 minutes of aerobic exercise increases our ability to solve problems creatively . . . [an] effect [that] lasts for up to two hours.

A group of researchers at the University of Arizona hypothesized a similar link between mating and creativity among humans. In a series of experiments, participants were required to complete several creativity-based tasks. One group launched straight into the tasks while another was asked to imagine themselves on a hot date with a top-quality mate.

Those assigned to the “hot date” group performed significantly better on the creative tasks. Interestingly, the tendency to be more creative after envisioning oneself on a date with someone physically attractive was especially pronounced in male participants. The effect was seen in the women in this group, too, just as long as they imagined a date they also found to be trustworthy and reliable.