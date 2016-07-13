What Rube Goldberg Machines Can Teach You About Creativity And Productivity

Ever since cartoonist Rube Goldberg started drawing those insanely elaborate machines that have come to bear his name, pop culture has been fixated on making breakfast, answering doors, and doing other incredibly simple tasks in the most roundabout ways. But there’s more to them than just being comedic contraptions in movies likes of The Goonies, Back to the Future, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, or Pee-wee’s Big Adventure.

Kinetic artist Joseph Herscher has taken our love of these impractical machines and turned it into an art form and a business, creating branded content as well as his own web series Jiwi’s Machines. We visited Herscher in home/workshop in Brooklyn to understand the creativity that goes into Rube Goldberg machines and what we can learn about productivity from them.

To see more of Joseph’s work, check out his video “The Stamp Licker” below.