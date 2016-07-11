There’s A Cyber Arms Race Brewing That No One Is Talking About

Back in 2010, reports of a complex computer virus called Stuxnet flared up in the news. It was deduced to purportedly be a U.S.-Israeli orchestrated attack on Iran’s nuclear facility in Natanz, but somehow Stuxnet spread well beyond its intended target, infecting personal computers worldwide and even critical infrastructure in the U.S. However, as most stories in the modern news cycle tend to do, talk of Stuxnet disappeared from the headlines. What people fail to realize–or are failing to discuss now–is the dangerous precedent in cyber warfare that was set with Stuxnet, one that is manifesting itself as an unseen threat that could cripple the most powerful countries from the inside out.

Documentary filmmaker Alex Gibney is pushing the conversation of nation-state sanctioned cyberattacks into public discussion with his new film Zero Days. Gibney chronicles the lead-up and execution of the Stuxnet malware as best he can given the fact that both the U.S. and Israeli governments have yet to assume responsibility for the attack and everyone on both sides continue to remain totally mum. Zero Days relies heavily on the expertise and accounts from cybersecurity firm Symantec employees Eric Chien and Liam O’Murchu, the two men who discovered Stuxnet.

“If you asked us years ago can something like this happen, we would say this is the kind of stuff you see in the movies–Stuxnet basically made that into the practical,” Chien, technical director of Symantec Security Response, says. “It opened Pandora’s Box for everyone else, other nation states, primarily, to be thinking along the lines of ‘if other countries are doing this, maybe we should be doing this too.’ That immediately raised the bar on the type of impact cyberthreats can have on the world.”

Stuxnet fundamentally restructured how the team at Symantec currently deals with cyberattacks. In a pre-Stuxnet era, the most malicious threats a cybersecurity firm most likely dealt with were credit card scams or more sophisticated operations like ransomware. But now that nation-states, with more resources, bigger budgets, and crack teams behind them, are involved in cyber warfare, there’s far more at risk for everyone involved.

“Before [Stuxnext] we were doing a very technical job in looking at zeros and ones all day. Now, current news and geopolitical events are very much a part of our job,” Chien says. “Every piece of malware that comes across your desk is equal at that point in time, so you’ve got to be able to sift through the noise to find the most important things. We’re getting one million new pieces of malware every single day, so you can imagine there’s this huge haystack and we’re always trying to find that needle.”

The biggest problem not only for cybersecurity engineers like Chien and O’Murchu, but for the average citizen as well, is that governments are operating in such secrecy, and, as in the case of Stuxnet, don’t fully realize the collateral damage of their actions. Zero Days effectively poses the very important question of “should governments be involved in cyber warfare?”

“I understand when a plane goes to war, what its purpose is and what it’s going to do. I have no idea when they talk about dropping cyber bombs on ISIS what that actually means. We probably should know that,” O’Murchu, director of Symantec Security Response, says.