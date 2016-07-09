From Coast To Coast, Americans Come Together To Protest & Mourn A Week Of Gun Violence

Thirty-seven-year-old Alton Sterling was shot and killed on Tuesday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana–apparently while he was on the ground and restrained by police officers. Cell-phone footage of the shooting sparked outrage and pain online.

On Wednesday, 32-year-old public school employee Philando Castile was shot and killed by a police officer during a traffic stop near Saint Paul, Minnesota. His girlfriend documented the heartbreaking aftermath of the shooting on Facebook Live.

And then, at the end of a Black Lives Matter march in Dallas on Thursday, a heavily armed sniper shot and killed five local police officers at the event, transforming a peaceful evening of protest against police brutality into a murder scene.

Across our nation, citizens are coming together to mourn these losses and to shine a light on the deeper issues in our society that we must address if we are ever to live in peace with one another.

These images capture the pain, anger, and resilience that define America today.

New York