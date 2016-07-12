These Six Companies Are Tackling The Summer Slump In Unique Ways

When the sun is shining and the temperatures rise, the last place many of us want to be is inside an office working. That’s why productivity drops and absenteeism rises during summer months, according to a recent study . Tina Hamilton, president of the human resources outsourcing firm myHR Partner calls it “summer slacker syndrome.”

“It doesn’t matter if a company is in its busy or slow time, employees are going on vacation or doing vacation-type things during the weekend,” she says, adding that it can be especially challenging for those in the North or Midwest, where summer is a short 12-week window. “It’s hard to come back and get into a fast-paced environment.”

Instead of fighting the season, Hamilton says it’s better to embrace it. “You can’t change people’s feelings and emotions about wanting to be outside in summer,” she says. “It’s better to go with it, and do what you can to expose them to a little bit of summer fun. It can help them focus when it’s time to work.”

While myHR Partner beats the seasonal slump by allowing employees to work from home on Fridays in the summer, other companies are getting creative in their methods for beating the summer slump. Here are six fun ideas for making the most of being outside in the warm weather.

Employees of eaHELP, an executive virtual assistant firm, become rock stars each summer. CEO Bryan Miles started producing music videos to boost productivity, blocking off time each day for a fun, non-work-related project; the first video was Thrift Shop by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis.

“The team is revived as they are able to redirect their attention from daily tasks and pump their creative juices,” says Miles. “Not only do the music videos create an enjoyable work culture, they increase productivity by breaking up the day, allowing for team members to unplug momentarily. The feedback has been astounding, with requests to maintain the music-video tradition.”

The home-improvement company Power Home Remodeling hosts outdoor events on the first Friday of every month, each with a theme. The first event was “Kickoff to Summer” and included a picnic-style lunch served by the company executives as a way to thank the staff. After lunch, employees had the chance to relax on inflatable furniture by the river and dance to a DJ’s summer playlist. The second event had an Independence Day theme and included a Philly food truck, specialty drinks, and carnival games.