“Tickled” Is The Must-See Doc That Is Just As Creepy As It Is Hard To Market

When given the choice of interviewing David Farrier in-person or over the phone, I opted for in-person. Considering Farrier’s unsettling documentary, meeting in person seemed like the only way to make sure it was really him. You can never be too careful, apparently.

David Farrier Photo: Dylan Reeve

Metaphorical smoke and mirrors is a prominent theme of Tickled, a film whose plot I’ll get to momentarily. Ever since shooting wrapped, however, the theme has escaped beyond the edges of the screen and followed its creators. At March’s True/False Film Festival in Missouri, for instance, police had to remove two private investigators disguised as patrons who were filming a bootleg through a coffee cup camera on behalf of the film’s most shadowy figure. Then, at a recent Q&A in Los Angeles, more henchmen showed up and disrupted the screening. Farrier and his co-director Dylan Reeve have been recording all these incidents, and by now they have enough footage to practically make a documentary about the documentary.

“I’m worried people will think this is a whole marketing campaign,” Farrier says, sitting across from me, his identity confirmed. “It’s almost too good to be true.”

He’s only half-right, and that’s the challenge of marketing this movie. In order to fully understand everything that’s happened since Tickled wrapped, you’d have to already know its secrets. (You’re safe here, this is a spoiler-free space.) Fortunately, the film has enough ecstatic reviews and feverish word of mouth to practically market itself.

The first time I heard about Tickled, it was described to me as “a peek into the world of competitive endurance tickling.” This is gobsmackingly inaccurate and almost certainly the work of someone who hadn’t seen it. The second time I heard about the movie, it was in the hushed tones of someone who’s just encountered a Vermeer up close. I knew there was more to the story, but not what exactly. This is probably the ideal state in which to enter a theater showing Tickled.

“You don’t want to tell people too much,” Farrier says. “If people just think it’s about a tickling competition, that’s not enough to justify a film, that’s like a crazy five-minute video.“

Here is my best attempt to describe what does justify a feature film, while still preserving its essential mystery. New Zealand-based journalist Farrier wants to make a documentary about the subculture of competitive endurance tickling he’s just stumbled onto online, via a video that looks like a cross between a wrestling match and a group sex video made all the kinkier by the addition of clothing. Soon, he finds out that some seriously disturbing forces are at work behind this competition, and many other things, in ways he couldn’t have imagined. Of course, descriptions of the film have evolved during every stage of its creation, as the scope continued to expand.