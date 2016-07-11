7 Ways To Harness Your Emotions To Have More Powerful Conversations

Casual conversation can be a powerful thing. It’s how we share information and connect with each other–often more deeply than we can by digital means. It’s the social glue that binds us together and determines how well, and at what level, we’re able to relate to each other.

That’s just as true in the workplace as it is in our personal lives. At work, conversations create bonds that make for strong working relationships and effective teams. And since communication operates on an emotional level as well as an intellectual one, high emotional intelligence helps us communicate more effectively.

Here are seven habits that highly emotionally intelligent people use to have more powerful conversations–and how you can put them to good use.

Emotionally intelligent people understand their own feelings and how that affects their conversations with others. They can use this information to manage their emotions before going into a conversation. This way they don’t let their feelings get out of hand and take charge of the conversation.

Always take time to find out what’s going on with the other person emotionally–right there in the moment.

Sometimes this means delaying or stopping yourself from saying something that might sound harsh or judgmental–even if you don’t quite have your emotions completely in check. But you need to know how you’re feeling before you can know how to interact with someone else . . .

. . . which of course matters, too. Those with high emotional intelligence are also capable of checking in to sense whether something’s amiss from other people’s points of view. Their empathy and sensitivity can help others feel comfortable sharing what’s going on with them. Usually you can pick up on this information nonverbally. Stay alert to the tone of words, facial expressions, and body language–these can be powerful clues to understanding how another person is feeling.

It can take time to build trust–even in the space of a single conversation, and even with someone you’ve interacted with previously. Any time you’re speaking with somebody because you want something from them, take the time to ease into the technical aspects. Emotionally intelligent people always take time to find out what’s going on with the other person emotionally–right there in the moment. They don’t rush into laying out their own needs. This paves the way for smoother and more successful conversations for everyone involved.