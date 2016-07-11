Inside IBM’s New App-Building Training Ground

The space was a large, vacant, concrete-filled floor in a lower Manhattan office building. Plastic tarps covered many of the walls; wide columns held the building up; construction workers toiled away at various tasks. My guide pointed in the direction of a wall and said that a “public-facing” cafe would be there. The rest of the 50,000-plus square feet space would be generally open, a place for people to sit at a desk and work or talk with others about what they’re working on.

This was the site of IBM’s new Bluemix Garage in New York. While it officially opened last week, the current space is only temporary and on the floor below the construction zone. The real space won’t be ready to go for many months.

Bluemix can be most easily described as an IBM program for companies and developers to build and scale enterprise apps. The company bills it as a way customers can figure out how to build these applications, iterate on them, and then scale them. The focus is on offering tools and training that gets apps deployed fast. The garage is a space for IBM to evangelize its method.

In many ways Bluemix Garages look like a coworking space inside a startup accelerator. IBM partners with startups to host the space–in the case of the new Manhattan garage, the tech-skill focused education company Galvanize is the selected partner. The space is predominately Galvanize’s, but Bluemix has dedicated areas for developers working with the program. The first garage opened in San Francisco in 2014, and now there are seven locations globally.

IBM VP of cloud technology Angel Luis Diaz proselytizes Bluemix much like a thought leader giving a TED talk. He uses words like “iteration” and “methodology” to describe Bluemix’s impact. The whole concept, he says, is to work with companies and “bring them into the ideation process.” These organizations turn to this process with an idea to build an app, then use the “prescriptive approach” to make it a reality over the course of weeks. He’s been building this pedagogy for over five years–it was “born through us learning,” Diaz says. He adds that all people can be part of the process–be they designers, developers, or executives. The Bluemix program is supposedly a way to bring together these voices to help build products that can then be used more quickly. While there’s dedicated workspace for developers to build, Bluemix offers teams training and support with its “method” so they can figure out what apps they’re building and how to do that.

Beyond being a methodology, Bluemix is a way for IBM to look agile. It’s one of the many ways the behemoth century-old company is trying to appear more approachable, akin to dozens of other Silicon Valley entities. Indeed, the very construction of the Garage is meant to breed this type of startup ethos. The entrance will have a cafe that will be open to the public. Inside will be couches, open work stations, and the startup standard ping-pong tables. When I arrived at the space a little before 11 a.m. on a Wednesday morning, Diaz asked if I wanted a beer (I’m pretty sure he was kidding).

All the same, developers have been taking to the methodology, says Diaz. Every week 20,000 developers begin working with Bluemix and 112,000 new apps are produced every month. The idea behind the entire program, he impresses, is for companies to quickly build these applications and then “learn to scale to the enterprise.” It’s IBM’s business-app training ground. Diaz is sure to repeat that the method is “open source,” so anyone trying to build and scale an app for the enterprise can find the Bluemix materials online. The sell for big companies is that it allows them to quickly build programs that can be deployed across an entire network very quickly. One example IBM brings up is Kimberly Clark, which used Bluemix to build a series of apps that remotely monitor restroom supplies, such as soap dispensers and air fresheners.