Jay Z Just Released a New Song About Police Brutality

WHO: Jay Z

WHY WE CARE: Yesterday, Beyoncé released a typically powerful open letter regarding police brutality against black Americans, in the wake of the recent deaths of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile. Now her husband, Jay Z, has released a song on this topic as well. According to a letter accompanying the track, which is called “spiritual,” Jay first started recording it around the time Mike Brown was killed in Ferguson, Missouri in 2014. Sadly, he knew it would still remain relevant at a later date. “I trust God and know that everything is for the greatest good,” he says in the letter, “but man . . . it’s tough right now.” Although Jay Z has popped up on several songs this year, including Fat Joe and Remy Ma’s “All The Way Up,” this song marks the first solo Jay Z track since his 2013 Samsung app album, Magna Carter Holy Grail. “spiritual” finds Jay charged up with fiery verses that reflect the anger of this moment in history.

While most songs on Tidal only allow non-subscribers to listen to the first 30 seconds, Tidal tells Co.Create that the service wants Jay Z’s “spiritual” to be publicly shared, so it’s currently available for anyone to listen to in its entirety. Listen below.