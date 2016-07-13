How To Make Time For Deep Work When Your Calendar Is Packed With Meetings

Collaboration sounds great, but it’s possible to have too much of a good thing. A recent cover story in Harvard Business Review looked at the topic of “collaborative overload” and the burnout that can result. According to the article by Rob Cross, Reb Rebele, and Adam Grant, “Over the past two decades, the time spent by managers and employees in collaborative activities has ballooned by 50% or more.” In many organizations, they note, the proportion of time spent on meetings, responding to emails, and on the phone hovers at around 80%.

It raises the question: If you spend 80% of your time in meetings or in your inbox, when can you do the solo “deep work,” as productivity writer Cal Newport calls it, that is often necessary to think about the big picture, solve thorny problems, or write your discoveries down?

In conversations with the meeting-crazed, a few strategies come up again and again.

Don’t Think Daily

For many people, it will not work to protect an open slot at the same time every single day. Things come up; travel schedules intervene. Instead, aim to do two to three slots at various points over the whole 168 hours that constitute a week.

Don’t Interrupt Yourself

If you work 50 hours a week and spend 80% in collaborative mode, this leaves 10 hours for other things. This is not a small chunk of time if it’s used well. Make sure to keep the inbox closed and the phone off, and plan what you need to work on, so you don’t waste precious time dithering.

The proportion of time spent on meetings, responding to emails, and on the phone hovers at around 80%.

Aim For The Early Hours To Deep Work

In general, people book meetings during certain slots that correspond with what are perceived as business hours. But the start of business hours does not need to be the start of the workday. If no one schedules meetings before 9 a.m., then 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. is a great time for deep work a few days per week. Come in and enjoy the office quiet while your brain is still fresh. If you think people will see you and start booking meetings with you, then work from home (or a coffee shop, if home is equally distracting) for this first shift.

Narrow The Window Of Time You’re Available For Meetings

There’s no rule that says you have to be available between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., even if that’s generally when people work in your office. Make yourself available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. some days, or even from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., particularly if you know most people will not go for the 5 p.m. slot unless they are desperate. Less important meetings will just wind up getting moved further into the future (not always a bad thing).