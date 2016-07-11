Saving The Last Of California’s Spectacular Googie Windmills

While most restaurants are eager to adopt the latest design fad, a Denny’s in Southern California spent a cool six figures resurrecting a beloved piece of its 1960s design: a spinning windmill.

Designed in 1967 by the architect Harold Bissner–who is now 92 years old–and his business partner Harold Zook, the restaurant was originally built for Van de Kamps–a chain of Dutch bakeries known for its windmills. While they were iconic during the midcentury, those landmarks waned in popularity and were slowly demolished over time.

“I did 13 of them and there’s only one standing now,” Bissner tells Co.Design. “I had to slowly see them go downhill. As far as tearing them down, they were often in parking lots of shopping centers, and space came at a high cost.”

Midcentury diners and coffee shops, often done up with exaggerated geometric silhouettes, punchy colors, and had eye-catching signage, are a particularly rich part of Los Angeles’s history. Called “Googie” style, these structures were designed to entice drivers to stop in. Bissner’s enormous windmills, for example, would be visible to passersby on the highways.

“Southern California is strange; they like that kind of stuff,” Bissner says of the whimsical architecture.

Bissner’s last windmill, located east of Pasadena in Arcadia, California, nearly met the fate of its long-demolished brethren. When Denny’s took over the building in the ’90s, it wanted to tear down the structure. But after locals protested the removal, the company decided to keep it.

The impetus to restore the windmill came about when business was slow at the restaurant. But instead of trying to completely overhaul the building (which locals railed against in the past) Denny’s looked to the history that appealed to customers in the first place.