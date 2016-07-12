6 Personal Branding Secrets From Drag Queens

Inspiration can strike in the most confounding ways. For Jackie Huba , it happened when she was channel surfing and landed on RuPaul’s Drag Race. Huba, a customer loyalty consultant and speaker who was going through a period of professional boredom and felt “stuck,” was captivated by what she saw.

“I couldn’t believe I was seeing people creating these fierce, fabulous female characters, inviting all the confidence, and looking amazing, and being a better woman than me,” she says. “I was like, ‘I want to be like that. What can I learn from these folks on how to be like that?’” she says.

From there, she started to immerse herself in the world of drag, getting to know drag queens and trying to learn from them. She even created her own drag persona, Lady Trinity, and has performed “many times,” she says. She even did a TEDx talk about unleashing the power of your inner drag queen.

Huba says that the experience, which she describes in her forthcoming book, Fiercely You: Be Fabulous and Confident by Thinking Like a Drag Queen, helped reinvigorate her, making her bolder and more confident. When she felt the tendency to doubt herself, she thought about what Lady Trinity would do. She interviewed 17 top drag queens for the book and discovered six personal branding secrets drag queens know that apply to virtually everyone.

Huba recommends thinking of the brand you wish to develop as your “alter ego,” just as many drag queens develop big, bold personas.

“You craft your persona with intention. It has to be authentic, but it also has to stand out and stand for something.”

“If you’re a good drag queen, you think about a 360-degree view. Who is this person? What is their name? What is their backstory? What are their personality traits? How would you describe them?

"You need to develop a fully rounded character," Huba explains. Answer those questions about yourself as a first step.