“Silicon Valley” Star Matt Ross Created “Captain Fantastic” To Deal With Being a Dad

I am not. After watching Ross’s film, Captain Fantastic, though, the fact that he himself is a parent is immediately, unambiguously apparent.

Captain Fantastic stars Viggo Mortensen as Ben Cash, a brainy survivalist raising six children off the grid, in the forests of the Pacific Northwest. (Connection with the mainland is possible via a family van named Steve.) Ben is at once father, teacher, personal trainer, camp counselor, and theologian to these kids. A typical day might include combat training, deer hunting, reading about particle physics, and quite possibly a hootenanny. Perhaps what’s most radical about Cash’s child-rearing, though, is his honesty.

When his wife, who has been in the hospital for months struggling with bipolar disorder, takes her own life, Cash spares his children no detail. It’s brutal to watch a brood of kids ranging from age 6 to 18 receive the euphemism-free news. This moment both sets off and encapsulates the film’s central conflict: the parents of the deceased so disapprove of the life Ben made with their daughter, they don’t want him at her funeral. Throughout the rest of the proceedings, viewers are invited to decide whether we feel the same.

Captain Fantastic began as a way for Ross to externalize how the father of two felt about becoming a parent.

“When you have kids, you don’t necessarily have the conversation with whoever your partner is about the logistics of parenting,” he says. “You’re confronted with this new thing and I think it’s only after the fact that I discussed with my wife all of our parenting choices and we realized, wow, we are distinctly different people with distinctly different ideas about the right way to raise kids. So I had a lot of questions.”

Photo: Cathy Kanavy / Bleecker Street

This parental conundrum ended up being the basis for the burgeoning director’s second feature. Although he’s best known as an actor, for now, Ross has long been interested in the storytelling side of filmmaking. He used the money from his earliest acting paychecks to finance the first in a string of short films, some of which played at Sundance. Eventually, after some budgetarily ambitious screenplays did not get greenlit, Ross made his first film, 28 Hotel Rooms, on a smaller scale. He collaborated with actor Chris Messina on the screenplay, a meditation on adultery, but shot in an improv-heavy documentary style. Because of all the footage they ended up with, 28 Hotel Rooms had an extremely long editing process. It was during this time that Ross began writing Captain Fantastic.