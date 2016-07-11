How To Work Productively Without Good (Or Any) Wi-Fi

Years ago, Wi-Fi wouldn’t have factored into your plans to be away from your desk. But just like you wouldn’t go back to making calls from a phone attached to the wall, being without Wi-Fi (unless, of course, you paid to go somewhere and “unplug”) seems unfathomable.

Whether you’re traveling, workcationing, moving, or in some other situation in which you want (or need) to get some work done–but the Internet is likely to go in and out–preparation is your best friend. That’s because taking these four steps in advance can set you up so you’ll have a productive week (no matter how weak the signal is).

The first step is to plan ahead for different locations where you could access the Internet and get work done. Too often, people assume they’ll be able to log on exactly where they are, or if not, figure a coffee shop has to be right around the corner.

Consider the security of a random, open network (and the confidentiality of the projects you’ll be working on).

But as the adage widely credited to Benjamin Franklin goes, “Failing to plan is planning to fail.” That’s because the Internet at your hotel could be spotty. Or your friend’s living room could be hard to focus in. Or that coffee shop “right around the corner” might necessitate having a car to get there, never have an open table, or kick people off after 30 minutes of Internet usage.

Not to mention, as Muse columnist Kelli Orrela points out in her article “How to Make Sure Your Tech Is as Ready for Your Workcation as You Are,” you’ll also want to consider the security of a random, open network (and the confidentiality of the projects you’ll be working on).

So when you book your travel accommodations (or make plans with whomever you’ll be staying with), get real about the Internet situation. Ask how fast it is and how often it works. Check into local spots with Wi-Fi, how accessible they are, and their hours. If there are reviews, read them. This way, you’ll be able to plan meetings and work sessions in advance.

Then again, there may be parts of your trip when you’re truly disconnected. Actually, I’ve found this boosts my productivity: It’s the ultimate way to block out Internet distractions.