Learn, Vote, And Get In The Streets: What You Can Do Today To Help End Police Violence

Twice this week, the police have killed black men in shocking shootings that were filmed and distributed online, one on Facebook Live–and the horrible violence continued with the tragic shootings of police officers in Dallas. You may or may not have had the stomach to watch these deeply upsetting and graphic videos, but the stories from them are everywhere: Philando Castile , killed in Minnesota during a routine traffic stop as his girlfriend said he was reaching for his license, and Alton Sterling , shot dead while already pinned to the ground by officers. These videos have sadly put new energy into the movement that is harnessing the outrage over extreme police violence toward people of color and turning it into momentum for reform and accountability.

True reform–which involves developing new systems of police accountability, training, and codes of conduct–will take a long, sustained movement of people pushing for change.

BlackLivesMatter became the nationally prominent voice of the police reform movement after the shooting of unarmed Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014, but the deaths didn’t stop, far from it. True reform–which involves developing new systems of police accountability, training, and codes of conduct–will take a long, sustained movement of people pushing for change.

If you are outraged–no matter the color of your skin or however you identify–don’t sit back and let it wash over you. Here’s a guide to several ways you can participate in what is becoming this generation’s new civil rights movement.

Black people are three times more likely to be killed by the police than white people, and 30% of black victims of police shootings are unarmed (as opposed to 19% of white people). Fewer than one in three black people killed by police were actually suspected of a violent crime and suspected to be armed, according to the research collaborative Mapping Police Violence.

This is why people of color are leading this movement, and in order not to replicate patterns of oppression, it is important to directly support black voices and organizations that are led by them. If you are white, acknowledge that you can’t know what it is to grow up feeling unsafe in your own community because of the color of your skin. Whatever you do, don’t make it about you or bombard your black friends with questions. Put the effort in to learn it on your own. Need a place to start? Try Michelle Alexander’s The New Jim Crow, which explains powerfully and succinctly all the systems the state has created to criminalize black people in this country.

There are also organizations leading the movement for black lives that you might consider getting involved with, donating to, and following on social media–two lists are here and here. Philando Castile’s sister has also set up a GoFundMe page here and one that benefits Alton Sterling’s family is here.

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

With police violence in the news and with the casual racism displayed by one 2016 presidential candidate, many hear the voices of people in our communities–often friends or family–who are offended that the BlackLivesMatter movement doesn’t focus on #AllLivesMatter and who fundamentally misunderstand the long history of police violence and bias directed specifically toward people of color. If you are white, examine your own life and then stand up–whether on social media, at the dinner table, at a community meeting, or in your local newspaper–to challenge myths and fallacies used to perpetuate white supremacy. Not everyone will listen, and it will sometimes be tense, but that is how these high-profile deaths like Sandra Bland, Freddie Gray, Tamir Rice, and Walter Scott will have meant something for reforming the system.