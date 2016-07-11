4 Insights From A New Network For Women Creatives

About a year ago, the London-based brand consultant Otegha Uwagba–formerly of creative agency AMVBBDO and Vice Media –decided to strike out on her own. Going freelance required reaching out to friends and colleagues, and the experience made her realize how important her network of women was to her professionally.

This month, she’s spinning that informal community into Women Who–a forthcoming digital platform and London-based programming initiative that aims to connect women in the creative industry.

In a culture overwhelmed with Lean In-inspired work advice and the meaningless aphorisms of marketplace feminism, Uwagba aims to create a community of women creatives that is organic and genuine.

“I want to get past that Instagram veneer, and take an honest look at the practical day-to-day realities.”

“My focus is also very much on establishing a platform that does more than pay lip service to vague notions of ’empowerment,’ and actually provides working women with the practical resources they need to take control of their careers,” she writes in an email. Women Who will be a mix of online content and live events, all with the intention of connecting women and dispensing practical advice.

Uwagba’s inaugural project is the Little Black Book, a “toolkit” for women in the creative industry that covers all the usual opportunities for instruction–negotiating for a raise, asserting yourself at work–but does it in a friendly, straightforward, non-pandering way. The design of the book also doesn’t hurt: It’s sleek and unfussy (and easy to hide if you need to consult in work meetings). “I find there’s an impossibly glossy shine that often gets put on women working in creative jobs, which has led to a slightly ‘pink-ified’ concept of what it is to be a creative working woman,” she writes. “I want to get past that Instagram veneer, and take an honest look at the practical day-to-day realities.”

Here are a few insights on how to kill it in the creative industry, financially and socially, straight from the pages of Little Black Book.

“Whether it’s down to a fear of being seen as too pushy, wanting to be liked, or a general tendency to undervalue themselves, women are notoriously warier than men when it comes to negotiating salaries,” Uwagba writes. Creative work isn’t always easy to quantify, but whether you are freelance or a salaried employee, you should be prepared to assign your own value. When gearing up to ask for a raise, she says, “outline ways you’ve contributed to the organization, presenting tangible achievements,” and be prepared to negotiate.