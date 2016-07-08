Three Questions To Ask Instead Of Saying “Nice Job”

“Nice job.” “Good work.” No more than two syllables, they’re just about the easiest possible ways to praise people. That’s why we tend to keep hearing those phrases tossed around the office, despite endless advice and admonitions (themselves bordering on cliché) that there are right ways and wrong ways to give positive feedback and even that praise itself is addictive .

But constructively acknowledging a job well done doesn’t have to be a laborious process. In fact, we can simply swap the usual commendations with a straightforward question–one that can move the conversation forward in ways a desultory “nice job” can’t. After all, the point of praise isn’t to give your employees a quick ego boost–it’s to help them perform at their best. And if all your team members hear is “hey, great work,” they’ll be left to guess at why you think it’s great.

Here are three questions to ask instead the next time you notice a job well done.

In his book The Inner Game of Tennis, W. Timothy Gallwey recounts his experience teaching the sport to beginners. One thing he noticed that surprised him was that whenever he told his student “Great!” or “Nice shot!” it actually put more pressure on the student, and they’d wind up making more mistakes.

Saying “Great!” doesn’t tell the person what they did or why it worked.

The reason is because saying “Great!” doesn’t tell the person what they did or why it worked. Yet, when we criticize someone, we get very specific about what they’re doing wrong. Why not take the same approach with giving praise?

When Gallwey began telling his students what they were doing right and why it was working, the difference was unmistakable. Students who’d never hit a tennis ball in their lives were improving at a faster rate than ever before. So when you give praise, you can start off with “Nice job,” but then follow it up with a specific question about their motivation or thought process. For example:

I love how clearly you communicated with the team in your emails, and that you got so-and-so involved to take care of X. It shows your leadership skills and how you were able to bring people together. What inspired you to approach it that way?

This allows you to gain insight into the thinking that went into the behavior so you can encourage more of it–and not just “be encouraging,” broadly speaking. What’s more, by highlighting that clear communication shows this person is demonstrating leadership skills, they’ll associate that feedback with the behavior and feel motivated to continue doing it.