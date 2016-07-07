Take A Visual Trip Around The World With National Geographic’s Traveler Photo Contest

It’s the middle of summer: Peak Vacation Season. Nobody necessarily needs further enticing to stay in exotic Airbnbs on the other side of the world–if they haven’t purchased tickets yet, it’s for a reason. This line of logic doesn’t stop National Geographic, however, from publishing the winning photos in its travel photography contest around this time every year, alternately inciting envy and anticipation.

FIRST PLACE WINNER, NATURE: Photo: Hiroki Inoue

National Geographic chose the winners of its 2016 travel photography from more than 10,000 submissions. The categories include Nature, People, and Cities, and span all sorts of architecture, wildlife, and geological perfection. Hong Kong-based photographer Anthony Lau took the grand prize for his amazing photograph of a horseman in Inner Mongolia. Take a break from perusing Instagram to see more of these images in the slides above.

SECOND PLACE WINNER, PEOPLE: Photo: Yasmin Mund

[via Bored Panda]