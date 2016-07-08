5 Strategies Facebook Uses To Avoid Office Politics

Office politics. At best, they’re something to be navigated to achieve your goals. At worst, they can make work a toxic hive that encourages back-stabbing and other bad behavior.

Startups have an advantage when it comes to office politics. When a team is made up of a few dedicated people, problems can be discussed and eliminated quickly. So it was at Facebook. As Facebook’s global head of engineering Jay Parikh writes in Harvard Business Review:

Since our earliest days at Facebook, we’ve been mindful about not letting office maneuvering poison work life. We’d seen the negative effects that certain kinds of political behavior can have when they creep into office life, and we wanted to make sure we didn’t let them creep into ours.

To mitigate the rise of political behavior before they became destructive, Parikh says Facebook formulated five tactics. Here’s a breakdown.

Politics always starts with a person, or people, who get sucked into drama and discontent. At Facebook, while hiring for skills and smarts, they also screen candidates for their ability to work well together. To do this, they ask questions like: “What does office politics mean to you, and do you see politics as your job?” As Parikh explains, “Successful candidates should clearly demonstrate that their priorities are company, team, and self–in that order.”

When promotions aren’t a measure of achievement, the dynamic of ascension shifts. Facebook doesn’t give people moving into management a promotion–it’s a lateral move, according to Parikh. Managers are still leaders, but the emphasis is on building a great team and developing team members’ careers.

To keep individual contributors (ICs) engaged and happy, they are given growth opportunities in new projects or groups. “This keeps ICs engaged by allowing them to broaden their areas of expertise and expand or focus their scope by moving to projects at different levels of development,” Parikh says.

One of the biggest maneuvers in office politics is jumping over a coworker’s or manager’s authority and going to their supervisor to lodge a complaint. Some people will avoid this out of fear that it will come back to bite them–even when it’s a matter of unethical behavior. We reported on the larger consequences of staying mum recently with Volkswagen’s emissions scandal.