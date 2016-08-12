Trees Stop Climate Change–Can We Pay People To Stop Cutting Them Down?

One of the cheapest ways to slow global warming is to stop cutting down the world’s forests.

The answer to that is “yes, probably.” And it turns out these kinds of payments are a great, cost-effective way to curb greenhouse gas emissions, according to a new research study that is the first to study these “avoided deforestation” programs using randomized control trials.

One of the cheapest ways to slow global warming is to stop cutting down the world’s forests, scientists and economists say. Countries have been spending about $500 million annually on a variety of anti-deforestation initiatives, and are supposed to commit more as part of the Paris climate change deal struck last year.

The number of these programs that pay local and indigenous populations every year to preserve their trees is growing. The strategy, called “payment for ecosystem services,” began about 20 years ago in Costa Rica. The payments make up for lost economic opportunity that comes with cutting a tree, whether for fuel, farming, or selling timber.

But with payment programs, it quickly starts to get complicated, and it is controversial how well these programs work. Many studies have had to look at the question after-the-fact and get conflicting results. Think about the complications of this: How do you measure the carbon savings when something that might have happened–chopping down a tree–doesn’t happen? Or how do you know that the money isn’t wasted by saving a tree that would have been safe anyway? Say you are paying a family to conserve a particular tract of land–how do you know they aren’t going to just chop down trees somewhere else instead, negating all the greenhouse gas savings?

Four researchers, from Northwestern and Stanford Universities, the Carnegie Institution, and the Porticus Foundation, conducted a randomized control trial to get a better grasp at these questions. These are the kind of “gold standard” studies, with a control group, that are the standard in medical research but are only starting to be used in social science research (and are hardly used at all in conservation work).

“To the extent that people have done randomized trials, they have focused on tree planting. It’s easier to measure the impacts, but that’s a little bit of looking under the lamppost,” says Seema Jayachandran, an economist at Northwestern University.