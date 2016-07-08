Is A Brexit Do-Over Vote Likely?

It may seem like the entire world is unhappy with the U.K.’s Brexit vote to leave the EU. But is a do-over possible?

That’s been one of the many story lines following the saga ever since the historic vote. What is the timeline for leaving the union? Or more important to those who voted “Remain,” is there a way to stop the exit from happening?

Over the last few weeks, some news stories appeared that alluded to a revote. The idea behind it was that many people who voted “Leave” regretted doing so, thinking the overwhelming majority was going to vote “Remain.” In fact, an online petition began to circulate that called for a revote, and it has amassed more than 4.1 million signatures so far.

All the same, whether or not a revote could happen remains unclear at best.

One prominent reason why a new referendum is unlikely is that the data right now is mostly anecdotal. While many people are taking to social media to say they have second thoughts about voting “Leave”, there has been little polling about how many people there actually are.

“The overwhelming majority of people who voted Leave still support Leave.”

According to Matt Singh, a U.K.-based election and opinion polling analyst who runs the site Number Cruncher Politics, Britons having second thoughts are in a very small minority, based on the little bit of data collection that’s been done post-Brexit vote. “The overwhelming majority of people who voted Leave still support Leave,” he says. But even with that general sense, the polling in the last few weeks is anything but robust.

Singh’s ultimate point is that it’s still too early to know what’s about to happen. “We need to wait a little longer,” he says.