The Story Of The Travel Hoodie That Raised $11 Million In Crowdfunding

Halfway through a seven-hour redeye flight, squeezed into an impossibly tiny window seat next to someone eating kimchi, I escaped into my hoodie. A hidden eye mask pulled out of the hood; a neck pillow, also hidden in the hood, inflated almost instantly. I pulled hidden hand warmers out of the sleeves, and tucked a book into one of the hoodie’s giant pockets.

The Baubax “Travel Jacket,” which I was testing, is a classic product of crowdfunding: It raised $9.2 million on Kickstarter last year, followed by another $2.3 million on Indiegogo. It also shipped months later than promised. I planned to test it last November; instead, I got it in June.

via Baubax

The founders, who moved to the U.S. from India a little more than two years ago, initially hoped to raise $20,000. The jacket was a simple solution to a problem they faced: As a long-distance couple, living in Chicago and the Bay Area, they wanted to make one aspect of travel a little less inconvenient.

“Every time I would fly, I liked to catch up on some sleep,” says cofounder Hiral Sanghavi. “I had this bad habit of forgetting neck pillows at home, and I ended up buying a new pillow every time at the airport. Eventually, we ended up accumulating a dozen pillows . . . My wife was like, ‘This has to stop.'”

His wife, designer Yoganshi Shah, sketched a possible solution–a jacket with a built-in neck pillow. They kept adding features: a pocket for a passport, a waterproof pocket for a phone, another for an iPad, a combination pen and stylus that hooks onto a zipper, retractable hand warmers, a sleeping mask, and more pockets. One pocket even holds a drink if your tray table is full.

“At that time we had been following Kickstarter for two years,” he says. “We had seen all sorts of ideas get funding–good, silly, bad. We thought this one would definitely solve a lot of problems, and we decided to give it a shot.”

Sanghavi turned down a summer internship at Apple to work on the campaign; shortly after it launched, a couple of million dollars in, Shah quit her job to work on the jacket full time.