This Smith & Forge Ad Has More Than 28 Million Facebook Views In Less Than 24 Hours

By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

WHAT: CrossFit star Kenneth Leverich dresses up as an old man and surprises people at Muscle Beach with some unexpected feats of strength.

WHO: Smith & Forge, Thrillist

WHY WE CARE: The ol’ dress up like an old person and surprise people has been around for a long while. From Larry Johnson’s Grandmama for Converse, to Spike Jonze in Jackass, to Kyrie Irving’s Uncle Drew for Pepsi. Hell, Johnny Knoxville made a whole movie out of it. Here, cider brand Smith & Forge and Thrillist put a unique twist on it and it seems to have got people’s attention–so far it’s got more than 28 million Facebook views. Not too shabby, old man.

