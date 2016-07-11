Four Signs Someone Is About to Quit (And What To Do To Get Them To Stay)

It can be disappointing when an employee gives notice–especially when he or she is an asset to your company. But chances are someone in your company is planning to leave sometime soon. One third of U.S. workers hope to change jobs in the next six months, according to a study by the HR research firm WorkplaceTrends.com . That’s a lot of job ads to write.

While you may not know for sure who will leave, there are some telltale signs that an employee is looking for a new job, says Lynne Sarikas, workplace expert and director of the MBA Career Center at D’Amore McKim School of Business at Northeastern University.

“Often a manager will see clues that an employee is getting ready to leave based on their behavior,” she says. “Other clues can be more subtle, but if you know your employees well you are likely to pick up on these.”

1. Impromptu Time-Off Requests

While time-off requests are not always a red-flag, sudden requests to be out of the office for half or full days could mean the employee is interviewing, says Timothy Tolan, CEO and managing partner of The Tolan Group, an executive search firm.

“Repeated requests across a condensed period of time is usually a telling sign that something is up,” he says.

Personal or vacation days might not provide added information, but pay attention to employees who suddenly call in sick, adds Sarikas. “If they were full of vim and vigor the day before and the day after, you can’t help but wonder if they were interviewing,” she says.

2. A Change In Attitude

If an employee starts complaining about the company or the workload, or if conversations hush when you walk nearby, this could be a sign that he or she is starting to disengage. “While not a guarantee the someone is already actively looking, these types of behavior changes could at least be the start of growing frustration that could lead to making a change,” says Sarikas.