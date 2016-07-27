How To Tackle Big Issues When You’re Constantly Putting Out Fires

Every morning, you sit down at your computer with the best intentions. Coffee in one hand and your to-do list in the other, you’re feeling geared up and ready for a productive day. It’s the day you’re finally going to dig into those grand ideas you’ve been rolling around in your brain.

But then real life intervenes. Your phone rings–and won’t stop ringing. You’re pulled into 10-minute meeting after 10-minute meeting. You keep getting distracted by the barrage of “urgent” emails arriving in your inbox. And you wind up deciding that those big projects you didn’t so much as touch today will have to wait for another spare morning soon–whenever that is.

As a startup founder, my daily tasks include everything from long-term strategic planning to approving team outings and company culture initiatives. So I know this feeling all too well. Day after day, things inevitably come up that need to get handled ASAP. But I’ve also learned that if you don’t have a strategy for making time for those bigger ambitions and your truly lofty goals, they’ll simply never get done. And that means you won’t make the progress that’s really going to move your business forward.

Here’s how I’ve managed to keep a hand in the day-to-day decision-making process without letting it overwhelm the time I need to tackle big ideas.

Face it: You aren’t cranking out work at absolute peak productivity for the entire day. Instead, there are likely certain times when you’re at your most focused and other times when your energy wanes. That’s normal. Maybe for you, it’s bright and early in the morning, before anyone else arrives in the office, when you do your best work. For me it’s the opposite. Later in the evening, once everyone starts trickling out of the office and things quiet down is when I can really get cracking.

While I used to feel guilty about sneaking away, I soon realized that it made me more present with my team the rest of the time.

Whenever it is, identify that chunk of time (even if it’s only an hour!) when you feel your most productive, and then reserve it on your calendar like you would any other important meeting. You need to protect this block of time from intrusion–it isn’t optional. That way you’re guaranteed to have a regular, designated period when you can at least get started on those bigger to-dos.

Nobody works in a vacuum. We all have to collaborate with others to some degree or another. And it’s the people we work closest with whom we tend to put first–we want to be readily available if they need our help. But there are times you need to tune out the distractions and focus if you’re going to get any meaningful work done.