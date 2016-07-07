Expert Tips To Make Meetings Faster And More Focused

If you think you have a lot of meetings today, you’re in good company. One Harvard Business School professor estimates that there will be 11 million meetings taking place today in the United States. The unproductive ones (an estimated third) can cost a company an astounding amount of money. In a 2014 study of time usage, Bain & Company found that just one meeting of mid-level managers per week could cost an organization as much as $15 million per year.

In an effort not to waste any more time–or money–on fruitless meetings, we’ve pulled together some pro tips for making any meeting more productive.

The antidote to the “weekly staff meeting at 11:00 a.m.” is often a simple question: What are we supposed to accomplish?

Donald Kirkpatrick, past president of the American Society for Training and Development (ASTD) told Fast Company in a previous interview to ask the organizer if the reason to get together is any of the following:

“To generate ideas, to make a decision, to get buy-in and create ownership, to answer questions about an upcoming initiative, or if the goal is to complain (rarely done best in a group setting), to sign off on something that’s already been decided (a waste of time and dignity), or when an email or phone call would suffice (costing everyone productivity).”

Jeff Bezos is famous for his two pizza rule for calculating the number of people who should be invited to a meeting–never have more than can be fed with two pies.