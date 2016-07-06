The Spice Girls “Wannabe” Gets A Makeover For UN Global Goals Campaign

WHO: United Nations Global Goals, MJ Delaney

WHY WE CARE: Just the other week, UNICEF’s chief of public advocacy Claudia Gonzalez unveiled this spot to audiences at Cannes Lions, and now the rest of the world can enjoy the repurposed Spice Girls anthem, aimed at gender equality, quality education, an end to child marriage, and more. The video will run in theaters worldwide, and on her panel with Hollywood producers Steve Golin and Lawrence Bender, Gonzalez talked about the power and reach of putting the message in front of captive movie audiences.

Directed by MJ Delaney, the new video features Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, British girl group M.O., Nigerian-British singer Seyi Shay, and Canadian dancer and web star Taylor Hatala, lip syncing to “Wannabe,” and is very much Spice Girls approved.