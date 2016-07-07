How To Manage A Negative Employee

No matter how carefully you pick the members on your team, you may still end up with a negative employee. These workers don’t necessarily fall into the category of “toxic,” but they’re just kind of a drag with their cynical, pessimistic worldview.

Managing negative employees requires its own set of skills and approaches, says David Lewis, president and CEO of human resources consultancy OperationsInc. And while the best course of action will vary depending on the situation’s specifics, this dynamic shouldn’t be ignored, because it can affect culture and the morale of your other employees, he says.

If you’re dealing with a negative employee, here are six steps to take.

If a person simply has a sour disposition but it’s not preventing them or others from doing their job well, you probably don’t need to address it, says David Dye, author of Winning Well: A Manager’s Guide to Getting Results Without Losing Your Soul and president of Trailblaze, Inc., a leadership training and consulting firm. However, if the person’s negativity is compromising their strengths—for example, the brilliant data analyst’s work goes unused because everyone avoids him—then it’s important to address it, Dye says.

“Many behaviors get labeled as negative–even quiet introverts can be called negative when they’re really just reflective and shy,” Dye says. Are you really dealing with someone who’s negative, or are you dealing with someone who’s quiet? Some coworkers are very analytical and respond to new ideas by pointing out flaws or potential challenges. Such behavior may be seen as negative by more outgoing, idea-generating colleagues, he adds. However, the differences may be more in communication styles, especially when analytical people are in problem-solving mode. Fostering understanding of these different styles may improve the workplace for everyone.

If you decide to proceed in addressing the behavior, think about whether there have been behavior changes recently, advises Kelly O’Connell, vice president in charge of hiring and retention at IT staffing solutions company Irvine Technology Solutions. Is the negativity a constant or has the behavior escalated? If the latter, was there an event that led up to the change? “Individuals in the workplace live multi-dimensional lives, and other non-workplace stressors may impact work productivity and mood,” she says.

Being supportive of stressors that lead to negativity can have benefits, too. In an April 2016 report in the Journal of Managerial Psychology, a team of Toronto researchers found that employees who are cynical of their workplace may feel more positive if their managers are supportive.