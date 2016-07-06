advertisement
Listen To Mary J. Blige, Selena Gomez, P!nk, Britney, And More On An Orlando Benefit Song
By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

WHAT: “Hands,” a tribute benefitting the victims of the Orlando shooting.

WHO: Mary J. Blige, Jason Derulo, Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, and many other musicians.

WHY WE CARE: It must be difficult for entertainers to figure out how to respond to something like the Orlando shooting. Melissa Etheridge was moved to write a song about the LGBTQ victims the very next day, as a means of catharsis. Now, at least 24 artists have come together, including several superstars, to make the benefit song, “Hands.” In addition to the names listed above, the song also includes Selena Gomez, Halsey, and fun.’s Nate Ruess, and it was co-produced by Mark Ronson. Proceeds from the song will go to the victims’ families. Listen below.

