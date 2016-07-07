These Digital Nomads Share 10 Ways They Work Productively From Anywhere

Staying productive is a tough challenge for anyone, even if you work from the same space every day. But what if you’re jumping workspaces every week? Every day? Every couple hours? Digital nomads and remote workers have a very unique productivity puzzle to figure out.

I’ve been fortunate enough to be working remotely full time for nearly six months now, and my desk has sometimes changed every couple days–or even every couple hours! As I’ve gone from place to place, I’ve been jotting down specific things that help me adjust to every new place and space, and I reached out to a few other digital nomads to hear their suggestions as well.

These are the five productivity strategies I’ve used in order to stay on track, followed by some more techniques other remote workers I’ve spoken to say work well for them.

I started recently planning my calendar and to-do list for the next day the evening before and have been impressed with the results. When I wake up, I don’t need to scramble to check when my next meeting is or see if I have time to run out and grab tea, I already know and can plan accordingly.

The “tomorrow list” is a straightforward productivity technique used by some of the most successful people as part of their morning routine. It’s basically a to-do list with an expiration date, and it works like this:

At the end of your day, write down the tasks you need to complete tomorrow.

Look at the list when you start the next day.

End your day by creating another list for tomorrow.

I recently challenged myself to have only one browser tab open at a time. It was really difficult, but I ended up getting much more done because I was hyperfocused on the task at hand.

You can try this manually, just by being more mindful of which tabs you have open. Or you can use a browser extension like OneTab, which actually prohibits you from opening more than one tab.

Set all calls for either morning or afternoon to plan the day’s workspace accordingly. I like cafes for focused work and coworking spaces with reliable Wi-Fi for calls a bit more. This is somewhat akin to the idea of “workstation popcorn“: