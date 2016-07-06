Virgin Media Shows What 9.58 Seconds Really Feels Like For Usain Bolt

WHO: Virgin Media, BBH London

WHY WE CARE: “Do you know what 9.58 seconds feels like?” the authoritative voice of Michael Johnson demands. Well, now that you mention it, a lot of people probably hadn’t thought about it. Turns out, the answer is pretty hectic.

This film strings together 10 separate 9.58-second sequences, each equal in length to Bolt’s world-record sprint. Shot in Jamaica, around his childhood neighborhood, and with some original animated sequences, the film is a high-energy tribute to the runner, and the impact he’s had on his country, his sport, and wider culture. And, while the commercial is intended to convey a link between Bolt’s speed and the speed of Virgin Media’s broadband offering, it’s more realistically a pre-Olympics thank you to the long-term ambassador for the brand.