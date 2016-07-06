Making The Leap: DropZone.marketing

When James La Barrie decided to launch his own marketing agency, he didn’t know he’d wind up serving a clientele facing a highly specific challenge: attracting new customers to an experience that many people think is . . . well, sort of nuts.

La Barrie’s firm focuses on skydiving, making it unique in the world of marketing. For those who enjoy jumping out of airplanes—and this includes La Barrie himself—the sport is safe, thrilling and poetically beautiful; more life-changing than devil-may-care. But that’s only clear once you try it: For skydiving companies, the challenge is to get people to, literally, make the first leap.

An engaging speaker and longtime entrepreneur, La Barrie, 38, was invited to talk at a Parachute Industry Association conference in 2013, just prior to launching his marketing venture, which was then called “Beyond Marketing.” La Barrie hoped he’d leave the conference with a client or two for his new business, but mostly he made the trip to hang out with fellow skydivers. As it happened, there wasn’t much time to socialize.

“There wasn’t anybody in a marketing role that could speak the language of skydiving and knew the particular needs of this business,” he says.

La Barrie, on the other hand, knew the industry inside and out, having worked for almost a decade at a service for which he coordinated the logistics of more than 30,000 jumps annually.

When La Barrie walked out of the three-day conference, he had 12 new clients, most of whom ran their own skydiving service or manufactured equipment. His business grew from there, but it wasn’t until the end of 2015 that La Barrie realized that the name “Beyond Marketing” didn’t represent the business he was running.

“We were getting so much traction from the skydiving industry, it made me wonder, ‘If I really specialize, how much more work could we get?’” he says. “We needed to be more targeted on our targeted audience.”