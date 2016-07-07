How To Advance Your Career While You’re Stuck Doing Grunt Work

Pretty much everyone’s career starts the same way: with grunt work. Not just the clichéd fetching of coffee, but other lowly tasks: taking notes in meetings, preparing paperwork, scheduling, intensive research–even flat-out doing our bosses’ work for them.

This is nothing new. The industrialist Andrew Carnegie believed that young employees needed to be “introduced to the broom”–that they should start with a humble task so they could learn the basics and he could tell who had a good work ethic. It’s a timeless story, actually: Before James Garfield became president of the United States, he was president of Hiram College in Ohio, where he started as the janitor. Barry Diller started in the mailroom at William Morris.

For all the upsides of starting from the bottom, though, it can be a frustrating slog, especially if you’ve just worked hard to earn a college degree and beat out loads of other applicants for a competitive entry-level gig. You’ve got talent, you may think, and it’s being wasted.

But if you think this way, you might be robbing yourself of the opportunities you’ll need to get done with the grunt work sooner rather than later. Here’s what it takes to make the most of entry-level drudgery and limit your time doing it.

No matter how commonplace or dull your first job’s duties seem, chances are you can find something to do that others don’t want to and make it your own. I get a lot of emails from college students and recent grads wanting a job or an internship. “I’ll do anything,” they tell me.

Invite other people onto your team and collaborate–even if you were capable of doing it yourself.

But it would be better if they put a bit more time into their outreach and instead offered something more specific: “I will help you ______” or “I’m really good at ______, is there anything I can do there?” Busy people (your would-be bosses, mentors, and hiring managers) often don’t even have the time to train you, but if you can come up with unsolicited ways to add value–if you can find a niche–they’ll be much more likely to take you up on the offer (and often pay for it). And that starts with knowing their needs as well as you know your own skills.

The young Benjamin Franklin famously published letters in the newspaper under pseudonyms like Silence Dogwood. But the most impressive part is that he slid his finished missives under the print-shop door, and received absolutely no credit for them until much later in life. In fact, it was Franklin’s brother, the printer, who profited from their immense popularity, regularly running them on the front page of his newspaper.