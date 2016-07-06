More People Work From Home Now Than Ever Before

Thanks to 24/7 connectivity, the boundaries between work and life are eroding, several studies have found. A survey from EY, a global assurance, tax, and advisory services organization, found that 64% of U.S. workers report they’re working two to four hours more a week, and one-third (36%) are on the job an extra five hours or more. No wonder satisfaction with work-life balance is sliding downward as well. Glassdoor’s most recent survey of employee feedback from about 60,000 company reviews revealed a drop in ratings from 3.5 (out of a possible 5) in 2009 to 3.2 this year.

A new report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates that part of the issue is that more people are working from home than ever before.

The BLS’s annual American Time Use Survey (ATUS) polled thousands of Americans on how they spend their days over the course of an entire year. BLS researchers quiz participants by asking what they did each hour on the previous day, as opposed to slicing up a day by activity categories and asking questions like “How many hours do you spend working?” They then average the responses to get the overall results, as well as breakdowns by age, gender, part time, full time, education, single job holders, and multiple job holders.

In 2015, the ATUS found that overall, employed persons worked an average of 7.6 hours on the days they worked. They put in more hours on weekdays (8 hours) as compared to 5.6 hours on weekends.

Here’s where it gets interesting: On the days they worked, 82% did some or all of their work at their workplace while 24% did some or all of their work at home. Thirty-eight percent of workers in management, business, and financial operations occupations, and 35% of those employed in professional and related occupations, did some or all of their work from home.

The number of people working from home increased from 19% in 2003 (the first year the ATUS was conducted) to 24% in 2015. Concurrent with the findings of the previous surveys on longer hours, the ATUS reveals that the average time employed persons spent working at home on days they worked increased by 40 minutes from 2.6 hours to 3.2 hours.