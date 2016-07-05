Zoo Troll Leaves Behind Hilarious Fake Animal Fact Signs

Confirmed rascal Jeff Wysaski has been making a name for himself over the past couple years by leaving unlikely fake signs in public spaces. Under the Obvious Plant moniker, he’s improved shopping experiences at wine stores, workouts at the gym, and various other activities where people are least expecting to see funny misinformation. But now the street humorist may have made his masterpiece.

Patrons at the Los Angeles Zoo recently may have noticed some suspicious signage on the premises, filled with implausible facts about animals. That would be the work of Wysaski. The proprietor of funny aggregation site, Pleated Jeans, somehow snuck a series of posters into the zoo and stealthily posted them in plain sight. The images all have the banal look of typical zoo signage, and the Los Angeles Zoo insignia (right next to a little green Obvious Plant logo.) But they are not to be confused with typical signs. “Flamingos are monogamous,” one of them reads, reasonably enough, before adding beneath: “Except for Phillip, that cheating bastard.”

Taking his Banksy-lite shtick to the zoo opened up a whole universe of animal facts for Wysaski to play around with, and he milked it for all he could without getting caught. Have a look at his gambit in the slides above, and keep your eyes peeled for more the next time you’re in, say, a microbrewery or a botanical garden.

