Juno Made It! Backstage At NASA’s Successful Encounter With Jupiter

At 11:53 p.m. ET, after a five-year journey, the Juno spacecraft successfully inserted into Jupiter’s orbit a second ahead of calculations to begin 20 months of unprecedented science.

Applause erupted as the news streamed via monitors from mission control at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, and partner Lockheed Martin’s Juno operations center in Denver into rooms where press, friends, and families gathered.

“What a feeling!” said a relieved and exuberant Geoff Yoder, NASA’s Science Mission Directorate acting associate administrator during the press conference that followed. “A mission of this complexity just highlights the relationship between NASA, its contractors, and partners.”

Juno project manager Rick Nybakken made a dramatic gesture of ripping up a printout of contingency plans, written in case the mission took a turn for the worse.

“A 1.7 billion-mile journey and we hit our burn targets within one second!” he said, citing the 900-member team that built and launched Juno and the 300 engineers and scientists who operated it.

The team showed a video of Juno’s approach, giving a nod to Galileo, who first pointed a telescope at Jupiter in 1610 and noticed the planet’s moons revolving around it. “It changed our culture and perspective—that Earth is not the center of the universe,” said Juno principal investigator Scott Bolton.